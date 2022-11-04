TC Rush Will Play Football at HAPO Center, Agreement Reached

Rush will stay at HAPO Center (Townsquare 610 KONA) Rush will stay at HAPO Center (Townsquare 610 KONA) loading...

Based upon an announcement made by the Tri-City Rush indoor football team, there has been an agreement reached, and they will play their upcoming season at the HAPO Center TRAC Arena.

Agreement announced between Clubhouse Sports Academy and HAPO Center

According to a statement issued from the Tri-City Rush Facebook page:

"Rage Sports LLC, owners of The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced Friday 11/4/22 that an agreement had been reached between the HAPO Center and Clubhouse Sports Academy to allow the Rush to play their 2023 Home Season at the Hapo Center Arena."

No specific details were released about the agreement, but it involves Clubhouse Sports Academy, who signed a two-year lease for the arena area in June 2022.

Previously, the team had issued statements indicating they were losing their field for the upcoming season, but Clubhouse Sports said the team knew in advance, due to their two-year lease. Clubhouse plans to utilize the arena for basketball, indoor training, as well as indoor softball and baseball on modified fields--plus other youth events, tournaments, and training opportunities.

However, it appears the parties have agreed to a deal that will allow the Rush to utilize the facility. They have a portable, roll-out turf surface, much like what was used in the Toyota Center for the Tri-City Fever.

The TC Rush plan to play their first of 12 games in March, six home, six away, in the Americans West Football Conference. The Rush won the title last season.