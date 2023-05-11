TC Ams Trade Popular Defenseman Mark LeJoie to Edmonton

Mark LeJoie traded to Edmonton (courtesy Tri City Americans-Doug Love, Judy Simpson and Scott Butner) Mark LeJoie traded to Edmonton (courtesy Tri City Americans-Doug Love, Judy Simpson and Scott Butner) loading...

LeJoie was the team's captain during the 2022-23 season

LeJoie was the team's captain during the 2022-23 season

According to GM Bob Tory:

“We have an abundance of quality overage players returning, which forces us to make some hard decisions, recouping quality draft capital was a priority as we can only carry three overage players each season."

The 6' 6" 215 lb. native of St. Albert Alberta had been with the team since being taken in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. During his time with Tri-City, LeJoie played in 215 games, accumulating 93 points (26 goals, 67 assists), 5 of those goals and 37 assists during the 2022-23 season.

In return, the Americans will receive a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick in the WHL draft.