Take Your Kid to Pot Shop? Liquor Control to Consider Proposal

Wednesday, August 31st, the WA State Liquor Control and Cannabis board will be holding a board meeting to consider a number of proposals.

Proposal would amend law to allow minors under 16 on the premises

The board is hearing a number of proposals, but one happened to catch out eye. From the actual Liquor Control board agenda for Wednesday:

"Rules Petition Review and Consideration Presenter – Robert DeSpain, Rules and Policy Coordinator-- Request to amend WAC 314-55-015 to allow minors under 16 years of age to be allowed on licensed cannabis premises - Submitted by Crystal Oliver"

Now, we searched the agenda and did not find exactly what they consider to be the premises. Does it mean just in the parking lot? Does it mean inside?

We looked up the definition of the word "premises," and according to the Oxford Dictionary, it is as follows:

"a house or building, together with its land and outbuildings, occupied by a business or considered in an official context."

So, it appears this proposal would allow minors under the age of 16 inside a pot shop.

After a search, we found of course, that you must be 21 or older to purchase recreational weed. Multiple searches of WA state law show you must also be 21 or older to work in a pot shop, and it appears you also must be at least 21 to enter one or be on the premises.

According to the website Leafwell.com a person can be 18 and enter but they have to be a legal medical marijuana card holder.

Why a proposal to allow minors under 16?

The only reason we can seem to find would be if Mommy or Daddy just has to get their weed, and they don't have anyone to watch the little ones while they make their trip or purchase.

Nothing says family time like a trip to the weed store for little Bobby or Jill...