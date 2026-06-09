According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the woman was last seen July 4th, 1986 in Tacoma. Now, a portion of her skull has put her in Chelan County.

Skull Found in Chelan County, Near Entiat

May 10th of 2025, the CCSO responded to a location on Entiat River Road, about the discovery of some human remains.

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A partial skull was located, then sent to King County for forensic DNA testing. This week the CCSO announced that based on familial DNA testing (from a sample given by a family member 20 years ago) the remains belong to a missing Tacoma woman.

The Woman Was Last Seen July 4th, of 1986 in Tacoma

The remains are those of 37-year-old (at the time) Patricia L. Colyer, who was born in 1948. The CCSO did not give any specifics about who last saw her or circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The Tacoma Police Department has reopened the cold case, no other details have been released. (story image courtesy of namus.gov, a Federal missing persons' website).

A Massive Search of the Discovery Area was Done in 2025

Following the initial discovery, numerous search teams, including a K-9 Unit from Chelan County, combed the area, but didn't find any more bones, evidence or remains. The next of kin in Tacoma has been notified.

According to to the Chelan County Coroner, because it was only a partial cranium portion of the skull, no cause of death was able to be determined.

Tacoma PD are now leading the investigation.