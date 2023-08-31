T-Mobile to Cut 5,000 Jobs, Including over 400 in Bellevue

T-Mobile, according to an Employment Security Department WARN Alert (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification), will be cutting 401 jobs in Bellevue, WA beginning in late October.

Layoffs are part of a corporate-wide trim down

According to information released by the company, 5,000 jobs corporate-wide will be cut, 401 in Bellevue, WA beginning October 24th. Officials say many of the reductions are the elimination of redundant jobs, some tech jobs, corporate and what they called back-office jobs.

The cuts will not affect their retail stores or customer care workers. Officials said they want the company to become more streamlined and efficient, and it is not about expecting fewer people to do more work.

WARN alerts are a newer feature from ESD. Due to legislation passed over the last year or so, WA businesses must issue public alerts to ESD about planned job losses or layoffs, regardless of whether the company is closing ore simply downsizing.