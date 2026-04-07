The information says 115 hospitalists at their five campuses across Seattle have voted to unionize.

The Move, Say Officials, Is to Ensure Healthcare Delivery is Improved

The information was released Monday, April 6th, according to Officials representing the workers, they plan to request that Swedish Health Services President and CEO Elizabeth Wako recognize the workers as a collective bargaining unit.

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If that effort fails, the next step will be to file with the National Elections Board which will culminate in a vote.

According to Swedish worker representatives:

"The unit is comprised of about 115 full-time, part-time and per diem hospitalists at Swedish Medical Group’s five locations: Swedish Issaquah Campus in Issaquah, Wash.; Swedish Cherry Hill Campus in Seattle; Swedish First Hill Campus in Seattle; Swedish Ballard Campus in Seattle; and Swedish Edmonds Campus in Edmonds, Wash."

A 32-year-Swedish Veteran, Dr. Clark Coler said in part:

“There is a growing dichotomy between the extraordinary science and technology we can employ in patient care and the declining experience of service.”

The letter asking for collective bargaining status was sent to Wako on April 3rd/