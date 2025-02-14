Ferguson to President Trump: ‘You’re making it tough, really tough’

(The Center Square) – One month after his inauguration, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson held his second press conference on Thursday to discuss the state’s response to President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders and provide an update on related federal funding impacts.

Ferguson was joined by other state leaders – including Attorney General Nick Brown – and Democratic lawmakers during the noon event.

“My message to President Trump is fairly simple,” Ferguson said. “I’ll work with you in areas of common interest, but you’re making it tough, really tough.”

In his opening comments to a packed room of staffers and media members, Ferguson noted the dizzying and sometimes contradictory nature of missives coming out of Washington, D.C.

“For example, that $150 or $160 million connected in part to the Solar for All Program was frozen on Monday, then unfrozen and refrozen this morning,” the governor said.

Washington’s Solar For All program is intended to “advance equity and environmental justice through new and expanded solar programs for income-qualified households, disadvantaged communities and tribes,” according to the Department of Commerce.

“I want to be very clear, we are continuing to fight for these funds,” Ferguson continued.

The governor said he does not believe federal funding for Washington state is in jeopardy based on Attorney General Pam Bondi's vow to hold states accountable for sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants.

Ferguson said Washington receives about $58 million from the Department of Justice.

“But we believe those funds are not impacted by this directive,” he said.

The governor noted he does agree with President Trump when it comes to removing criminal undocumented migrants from the country.

“Washington law and the Keep Washington Working Act does not prohibit the [state] Department of Corrections from cooperating with federal immigration officials regarding individuals in its physical custody,” Ferguson noted.

The governor said some groups have asked him to prohibit the Department of Corrections from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I will not do that,” Ferguson said, reiterating that Corrections will work with federal immigration officials when it comes to undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes.

Washington’s values and priorities are under attack from the Trump administration, the governor said, mentioning reproductive rights, transgender health care, DEI initiatives, and clean energy projects and jobs, among others.

“Washington will be guided by doctors and other health care professionals, not by politicians in Washington, D.C.,” Ferguson said. “Gender dysphoria is a serious medical condition. That’s not a political opinion, that’s a medical fact.”

Trump has directed federal agencies to disband DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion – initiatives. Several private companies have since announced they would scale back or scrap their DEI commitments.

“Here’s our response to these attacks: Washington state will continue to use state dollars to promote anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion,” Ferguson said. “These values improve our government.”

He acknowledged it is possible some federal DEI funding will be cut.

Ferguson said Trump’s directive to withhold federal dollars for clean energy projects provides an opportunity for the Evergreen State.

“Because the president is targeting clean energy in all 50 states, somewhat oddly, he’s presenting us with an opportunity to lead the nation,” Ferguson explained. “We’re not stepping back on these issues, we’re stepping up on these issues.”

Brown told reporters Trump’s directives have kept him very busy in his new job.

“Thus far, the AG’s Office has participated in four separate lawsuits,” he said. “We are leading on two of those lawsuits, to defend transgender healthcare and birthright citizenship.”

Brown’s office has joined two other lawsuits challenging Trump’s executive orders blocking federal funding to sanctuary cities and withholding National Institutes of Health funding.

“There is immense harm that is being done by this president and his administration,” the attorney general said. “My only message to the President of the United States is to follow the law … follow the damn law.”

Ferguson took questions from reporters.

The Center Square asked about some critics' suggestions that Ferguson should spend more time dealing with Washington state concerns than with what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

Before being elected governor, Ferguson served three terms as Washington’s attorney general. During his tenure, his office sued the Trump administration almost 100 times.

“We’re going to deal with the chaos that comes from Washington, D.C.,” he answered. “Washingtonians expect that because it’s impacting Washingtonians, it’s impacting our budget. Those things are real. Trust me, they’re very real. So, I just can’t ignore that because it’s inconvenient for my job.”

Ferguson said he wouldn’t be hyper-focused on Trump.

“At the same time, we’re moving our state forward,” he added.

The governor said he would hold another press conference later this month to announce how state agencies have responded to his order to cut budgets by 6% as part of the solution to a projected budget shortfall.