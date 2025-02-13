Amazing Update on Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pets of The Week

For some time now, we have been highlighting pets at Tri-Cities Animal Services that are looking for their furever homes. These are animals that found themselves in need of a welcoming home, a loving family, and more importantly...a fresh start.

Some of the animals we featured came from difficult situations, yet never lost their desire for a new human or their ability to love everyone in their new home. Time has a funny way of escaping us. As we've continued to feature animals that need new homes, we've forgotten to update you on all the success stories you, as our community, created.

This is one of the most pet friendly communities on the planet. So many people have opened their homes and added new chapters to the lives of our pets of the week that we knew it was time to share the pets that started new lives because of your compassion. The following are the pets that have been adopted, the date the found their forever home, and a photo of them with their new families.

On behalf of everyone here, and the staff at Tri-Cities Animal Services...Thank You!