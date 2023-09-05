Suspects Sought by Kennewick Police, Large Grocery Theft
These suspects pushed it very close to a felony charge.
Kennewick Police seeking meat theft suspects
Saturday, these three suspects allegedly made off with over $600 worth of meat from the Kennewick Winco Foods store on Clearwater.
According to WA state law, shoplifting that exceeds $750 is considered a felony, below that is a gross misdemeanor. However, the nature of what was stolen can elevate a lesser amount to a felony.,
No information was given about any potential suspect vehicle, anyone who may recognize them is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The case number for reference is #23-068131.
