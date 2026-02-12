Fleeing Suspect Fires at Yakima Deputy During Traffic Stop Near Wapato

An standard investigation by what the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says is "another law enforcement agency" has begun, following an exchange of gunfire between a Deputy and a fleeing suspect.

The Deputy Attempted a Traffic Stop, The Suspect Fired and Sped off

The YCO has released information about the 11 PM Tuesday night incident. A YCSO Deputy attempted a traffic stop near Knight Lane and Campbell Road near Wapato, when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the Officer.

The YCSO says it happened during the stop, then the suspect fled in their vehicle. Officials said the Officer returned fire, no injuried were reported.

Get our free mobile app

The ensuing pursuit ended near the intersection of Jones and Campbell Roads, where the suspect crashed their vehicle, and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is facing charges of (according to the YCSO):

:...two counts of 1st-degree Assault, Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm."

The Officer has been placed on standard admistrative leave during the investigation. The suspect's bail was set at $2 million dollars.