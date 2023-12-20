Suspect Chased for 15 Miles Before Deputies Nab Him Near Ephrata

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were busy Tuesday afternoon, chasing a suspect for miles before finally cornering and capturing him.

A man was reported passed out behind the wheel of a car

Around 11 AM Tuesday, A GCSO Deputy found 39-year-old Christopher E. Smith of Ephrata passed out in the car, parked right near the entrance to the Ephrata Gun Range. He was seen with drug paraphernalia in his hands.

But when the Deputy woke him up, he sped away from the scene, eventually leading multiple Deputies on a 15-mile chase on various county roads near town.

Ephrata Police and the GCSO were finally able to corral Smith into turning onto what was a dead-end canal maintenance road near Road 5-Northwest and Road G-Northwest.

He was taken into custody without incident, and is facing the following charges, according to the GCSO:

"...investigation of failure to stop or obey a police officer, driving under the influence, failure to stop at a stop sign, and attempting to elude police."

The GCSO has not released what kind of drugs were involved in the incident.

