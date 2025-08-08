Kennewick RV Park Among Those Fined Over New WA Rent Controls

New laws have gone into effect this year in WA, having to do with rent control.

WA State AG's Office fines 8 landlords

Landlords in Yakima and one in Kennewick were among 8 around the state that were issued fines for breaking new state rent-control laws that went into effect May 7th.

According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, these landlords told their tenants the rents would be going up prior to the law going into effect. However, the AG's office said the increases were tied to lease renewals after the law took effect, rendering them illegal.

The TCAJOB says court documents indicate the parent company that owns the Tri-Cities RV Park at 7322 West. Bonnie Ave. in Kennewick, told tenants the rent would go up May 7, but it did not until just afterward.

Deer Point Meadows Investments, LLC, who is the parent company, walked back the increases, and refunded any excess money taken in. Each of the 8 landlords was fined $2,000 by the state.

The new law prohibits any rate hike during the first year of tenancy, but landlords are free to set any rate they wish when a new tenant moves in. The maximum increase for each year has been set at 10 percent, next year it goes to 9.683 percent.

There are a number of various rates and clauses determining what kinds of rentals are subject to the new rent controls.

Supporters say it will help alleviate WA state's housing shortage, but opponents say it's rent control, and will not allow landlords to keep up with rising costs and inflation.

They say this will trigger a growing wave of owners who will sell off rental properites, or try to sell apartments, duplexes, and even trailer parks. They also say the law is confusing and initially, will result in errors being made by landlords.