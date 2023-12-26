Spokane Men Arrested in Large Rural Adams County Theft

It appears as if a growing number of criminal suspects, especially in the area of theft and fraud that are arrested in our region are from out of the area.

Adams County Deputies bust Spokane man

The day before Christmas, an Adams County Deputy on patrol in a rural area of the county saw a suspicious truck leaving a farm area. The back of the truck was loaded with a number of items.

The Deputy had also been advised about the truck, which wasn't supposed to be there. The location was in the 2000 block of N SR 21, about a mile north of Odessa and northwest of Ritzville.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Shannon D Awtrey of Spokane, and his passenger, 50-year-old John M Daigneault of Spokane Valley, were arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Theft.

The investigation continues.

