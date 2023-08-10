Spokane Anti-Homeless Camping Initiative Now Facing Lawsuit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A group that has received city money from Spokane to reportedly help offer services to homeless persons is now suing over a proposed anti-camping ordinance.

Group files lawsuit against camping initiative.

We recently reported the City of Spokane will have an initiative on the November ballot that if it passes, would prohibit camping within 1,000 feet of public schools, public park, daycare or playground.

The citizens supporting this initiative gathered more than enough signatures to place it on the November ballot. However, a group called Jewels Helping Hands has filed a suit challenging the initiative. This group, according to The Center Square, has received funding from the city to help offer homeless services.

If it were to pass, it's been noted that this would eliminate public (homeless) camping on at least 40 percent of the land within the Spokane City limits. Perhaps still mindful of Camp Hope, thousands of citizens even lined up at various venues to sign the petition, say supporters.

The Center Square reports opponents of the initiative claim the city does not have enough services to accommodate the homeless, and the camping ban would likely leave them nowhere to go.