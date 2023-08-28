Speeding Teen Driver Injures 2 Passengers in Grant County Crash

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two of the 3 teens in the car sustained serious injuries Saturday evening.

Crash sends two to hospital

Around 7:30 PM the GCSO says a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was southbound in the 46000 block of Road V Northeast, about ten miles south of Grand Coulee and just north of Hartline in Grant County.

Officers said the car, for unknown reasons, the car veered to the left over the centerline, then overcorrected and left the road. It traveled down the shoulder of the road, then rolled, coming to a stop on its passenger side. The car's position was blocking the road.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Hartline, sustained minor injuries, but a 16-year-old Hartline male teen was ejected, and a 17-year-old Coulee Dam boy also sustained serious injuries. Both passengers were airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The GCSO says so far there is no evidence of impaired driving, it is not yet known if driver distraction led to the crash. The investigation continues.