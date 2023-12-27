Speed A Factor in Wednesday Morning West Richland Rollover

No serious injuries occurred in an early-morning crash near the north end of West Richland on Wednesday.

Sheriff's Deputies say excessive speed a factor.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and West Richland Police responded to this tip-over crash near the intersection of Canal and Ranch Roads, in the north end of West Richland.

Multiple people were in the vehicle, but fortunately, none were seriously hurt. BCSO investigators say excessive speed and a lack of attention to the driver caused them to lose control and slam the large SUV on its side.

Traffic was blocked in the area for several hours, but eventually, the vehicle was removed. No word if any citations were issued in connection with the crash.