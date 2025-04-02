Richland’s Leslie Groves Park to Close April 7-11 for Paint, Crack Sealing

Richland's Leslie Groves Park will be closing two of it's lots for paint work soon.

The north and south lots will close for paint

The City of Richland says Leslie Groves Park will close its parking at Snyder and Saint Streets will close the week of April 7-11 so workers can perform crack sealing and some paint.

Seal coatings will be applied to cracks and needed areas, the work is expected to close the lots at least 1-2 days. The work is weather dependent.

Richland has released some information about where to park during the closures. The city website has a QR code that can be scanned to show where alternative parking is located.

