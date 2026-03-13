A 39-year-old registered sex offender in Spokane received another 15 year sentence for being in possession of shocking child porn.

The Man Had Graphic Shocking Child Porn on His Computer

The suspect, identified as Steven Eric Prestwood, was previously convicted in 2021 of being in possession of images of minors engaged in graphic sexual contact. Then in April of last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notified Spokane authorities about a series of online downloads of child porn.

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The downloads were traced to a computer matching Prestwood's online ID address. After an investigation, Spokane County Deputies and other agencies searched his computers and found a shocking array of disturbing images. According to the US Attorney's Offce:

"Prestwood sought and received explicit images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors, including prepubescent children and infants."

NCMEC had previously identified many of the minors in the images as being known victims of sexual exploitation. Judge Thomas O. Rice imposed the maximum sentence available under the current legal guidelines.

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Prior to his Arrest last year The Suspect Was Already in Violation of Reporting Requirements.

Following his 15 years, Prestwood will also be under lifetime parole/supervision. At the time of his arrest in 2025, he had also been in violation of his registration requirements.

Last November, a week apart, authorities located and arrested a pair of Level 3 Offenders who failed to register, one of them from Benton County.