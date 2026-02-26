Reckless Driver Slashes Through State Sports Team Sendoff in The Dalles

It's a time-honored tradition for high school sports teams across the nation, when they qualify for a state tournament, there's often a sendoff celebration. They're pretty cool to watch!

Fans, parents, school officials gather as the team departs, often law enforcement will 'escort' the team bus from the school out onto the highway as they being their journey. A similar sendoff in The Dalles, OR was interrupted by a terrifying driver.

The Driver Sped Recklessly Through the Procession

The Dalles Police and Wasco County Deputies were part of a procession on Wednesday, escorting The Dalles HS Wrestling Team as they headed to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland for the 4A State Tournament.

As the procession made it's way from the school toward I-84, where the bus would head west, Police and Deputies found themselves in the middle of a crime scene.

What Did the Reckless Driver Do?

A reckless male driver weaved his way through the procession at a high rate of speed, then continued on the street leading from the school to the Interstate. Officers were able to successfully stop the driver, after a brief resistance he was taken into custody.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for reasons The Dalles Police said were not related to that incident 'contact.' After the hospital visit, he was booked into the county jail on charges including reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. The investigation continues.

Fortunately, no collisions or injuries occured during the incident.