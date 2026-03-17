Growing Tri-CIties Airport Adds Cutting-Edge Firefighting/Rescue Truck to Arsenal

It's a situation where they hope to never have to use it, but if they do, it's a top flight state of the art piece of equipment.

Pasco Airport Welcomes new Fire-Rescue Truck-and it's BIG

PSC fire crews and officials did a traditional "push-in" event at the Pasco Airport this week to welcome their new OshKosh Fire Unit.

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Stemming from the old days when fire crews would push firewagons backward into their garages, the tradition is carried on when new equipment arrives.

Pasco Now Has a State-Of-the Art Rescue and Fire Truck

The unit is a combination fire fighting vehicle, but also carries rescue tools as well. The truck will hold 1,500 gallons of water, 210 gallons of foam, and 500 pounds of what's called "dry agent."

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And, the firefighting chemicals it carries are the latest environmentally and "human" safe materials, which adds to the safety factor. Previous older versions of foam and dry chem were found to contain potentially harmful elements.

It will replace and older 2009 model, and goes into service immediatley. A dedicated crew of two will operate the unit, with more help immediately available if needed.

PSC has a cooperation agreement with the Pasco Fire Department, in fact, local Pasco crews do receive some training on how to deal with airport and aircraft fires and crashes.

It's the latest step for the airport that is one of the fastest growing in the US. Over the last few years, each year, passenger travel records continue to be broken.