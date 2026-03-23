Prosser Drunk Driver Arrested on Multiple Warrants After Losing to Fence on Sunday

Not only did this drunk driver fail with fence, he had a few other 'blights' on his record, too.

Prosser Man Takes Out Fence, Then What?

Sunday drivers more often than not are a little safer and leisurely...not this guy.

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Benton County Deputies responded to a report of a car vs. fence crash at an undisclosed location, and when they arrived, they found the man still sitting in his car.

BCSO Facebook--driver in car BCSO Facebook--driver in car loading...

He Had Quite the Rap Sheet

The driver had plowed off the road, taking out a chain-link fence. He attempted to give a fake name to the pair of Deputies, but that failed misterably. The suspect, identified as Evelio Diaz-Vazquez, was not only facing DUI and property damage counts, but he was also wanted on several other outstanding warrants.

They included a prior DUI, and charges of Domestic Violence and Assault. He's now back in the Benton County Jail, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Not the First Driver Recently to Take out Fencing.

Last November, a drunk Pasco driver took out a large section of residential fence as well as a hedge. His was one of 7 DUI's Pasco Police had to respond to between Halloween and November 4th.