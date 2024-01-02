Propane Gazebo Fire Sends Ephrata Victim to Burn Center

The Grant County Sheriff's office says a man was airlifted to a Northwest area burn center.

Early Sunday morning, man suffers burns in gazebo fire

Around 1:30 AM, GCSO Deputies and Grant County EMS were dispatched to a rural location a few miles west of Moses Lake for a report of a serious fire.

The location was in the 17000 block of Road B Northwest, when authorities arrived they found a gazebo engulfed in flames.

No specifics about how it began were released, but the GCSO says it appears the blaze was accelerated by propane. A male victim suffered life-threatening burns and was airlifted to a burn center for his injuries.

No update was available on his condition. It is not known what the man was doing in the gazebo. The investigation continues.