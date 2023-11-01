Police Turn to Public for Leads in Kennewick Armed Robbery Case

armed robbery suspect (KPD-google street view) armed robbery suspect (KPD-google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police are still searching for a masked suspect who held up a convenience store on Columbia Drive in October.

The suspect wore a mask in the October 11th robbery

The man, who was white and likely in his late 20's perhaps early 30s, entered the store in the 500 block of West Columbia Drive around 1:40 AM, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the clerk.

KPD did not specifically list the business, but the only convenience store in that area is the Pik A Pop Conoco at the corner of Columbia Drive and Fruitland.

He then fled on foot and was gone before the Police arrived. He was wearing a black jacket, a green cap, and a black mask.

According to unconfirmed sources, the could be a Richland football hat, with a Bomber logo on the leather patch on the front.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.