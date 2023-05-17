Police ‘Raid’ Closes Down Six Kennewick Massage Parlors

Following a multi-month investigation, the Kennewick Police Department on Wednesday released a statement about six massage parlors being shut down.

Businesses were checked for compliance, shut down

Kennewick Police said in a statement they and other law enforcement agencies were conducting investigations into six businesses, after receiving allegations about licensing issues as well as criminal activity.

Tuesday, May 16th, KPD, and other agencies went to the six locations to check on their compliance and found they were in violation. In addition, sexual services were allegedly offered at four of them. Police did not specify which of the four offered the illegal sexual activity.

The six businesses listed by KPD are:

Joy Spa 2459 south Union Place suite 130

Shangri La Massage 5917 west Clearwater

Dream Spa 5612 W Clearwater Ave Suite A, Kennewick

VIP Massage 3321 W Kennewick Ave # 210

Fragrant Oil Spa 5009 W Clearwater Ave #K

Royal Massage 4727 W Clearwater Ave

KPD says this remains an ongoing investigation and also added:

"Mirror Ministries, a non-profit organization who serves the needs of human traffic survivors, assisted by providing services and support for females contacted during the compliance checks."

No word if any arrests have been made in connection with this operation.