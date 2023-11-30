Pasco Woman Gets 9 Years for Fentanyl, Meth Trafficking

Drugs confiscated in woman's arrest (US Attorney's Office) Drugs confiscated in woman's arrest (US Attorney's Office) loading...

9 years is the prison term for a Pasco woman who pleaded guilty to major drug trafficking in the Columbia Basin.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested by DEA, Tri-City Metro Drug Officers

Officials with the US Attorney's Office in Spokane (Eastern District) said Thursday that Amy Lynn Loza was the subject of an investigation that began in October of 2022. Authorities received information that Loza had purchased several thousand fentanyl-laced pills.

She came into focus as the DEA and the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force were looking at several drug operations. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"Agents obtained search warrants for two locations used by Loza – a home in Richland and the bedroom of a home in Kennewick. During those searches, agents located more than 14,000 rainbow- colored fentanyl pills and well as more than a pound of meth. Agents also located scales, baggies, and drug ledgers belonging to Loza. A loaded firearm was also found at the home in Richland. "

When contacted and confronted, she admitted she had purchased 17,000 of the pills during that last week. She pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of a Mixture of a Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Fentanyl.

Beyond her 9-year prison term, she will also face at least five years of Federal parole supervision. The drugs she had purchased marked the first time rainbow Fentanyl was located (in pill form) in the Tri-Cities area.