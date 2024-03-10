Pasco Family, Dog, Flee Raging Housefire Saturday Night

Pasco Fire Crews along with Franklin County Fire District #3, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, and the Kennewick Fire Department assisted, along with staff from the Pasco Police Department, the City of Pasco Code Enforcement, Cascade Natural Gas, and Franklin County PUD responded to a housefire Saturday evening.

Initially, crews were told a person had gone back inside to get their dog

Around 9:24 PM Pasco Fire Units were dispatched to a home at 505 North 15th. Ave for a report of the fire.

The first crew arrived within five minutes after receiving the call, and saw smoke and flames shooting from a door. Firemen were told someone possibly had gone back inside to retrieve their dog, but crews found everyone got out safely including the animal.

The fire was confined to the garage and attic space above the garage, the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage. The Franklin PUD turned off the power and Pasco Fire investigators began to work to determine the cause of the blaze. No other information was released.