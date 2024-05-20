Pasco DUI Crash Injures 1, Snarls Traffic Near Lewis St. Overpass

A DUI crash late Sunday night sent one person to the hospital in Pasco.

Police find the vehicle in the road, blocking traffic

Pasco Officers responded to the area of 1st. Ave and Lewis St. and found this destroyed sedan blocking traffic. The driver, identified as Alejandro Blanco Cisneros, was found to be intoxicated and arrested for DUI.

Police said he was heading east approaching the new Lewis St. overpass when his car veered into the oncoming lane of travel and slammed head-on into a westbound pickup truck.

No word on the condition of the pickup driver, but a passenger in Cisnero's car was taken to an area hospital after receiving treatment at the scene by paramedics, their injuries were said to be "substantial."

Cisneros is in the Franklin County Jail on a hold for Felony Vehicular Assault and Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The investigation continues.