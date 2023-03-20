Othello Woman Gets Prison for Stolen Weapon Used in Homicide

A 46-month prison term awaits an Othello woman for her role in selling stolen firearms.

Woman gets prison, as well as additional time for theft

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington announced Monday, March 20th that 25-year-old Alondra Yanez of Othello will serve the prison term after pleading guilty to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On February 24th, 2021, according to US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, a co-defendant, Guillermo Valdez, was part of a burglary in Spokane County where 11 firearms were stolen from a residence.

Yanez helped Valdez sell the stolen guns using Facebook Messenger. According to Waldref:

"One of the stolen firearms sold by Yanez was used during the homicide of a four-year-old child in Othello, Washington, during a domestic dispute on February 27, 2021."

The fatal shooting was first believed to be accidental, according to Othello Police, but the boy's father was later arrested for the stolen gun, and being illegally in possession of firearms. The relatively longer prison term for Yanez was because one of the guns she helped traffic was used in the commission of a fatal crime.

Yanez will also undergo additional monitoring and requirements once her prison term is finished.

