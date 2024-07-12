WA, Get Ready To Flock For Sweet Deals And Superior Chicken!

It's been crazy seeing how a fast food chain can have such a cult following. We have seen it before with Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger. Both are very adequate places. In-N-Out is affordable and tasty, but you have to wait in line for 30 minutes, if not more, to get a burger, defeating the purpose of fast food in my mind. The same goes for Chick-fil-A; people wait in line forever.

Raising Cane’s.

Well, now there is a new place for Washingtonians to swoon over: the opening of the state's very first Raising Cane’s. I am excited about this one a bit. It has amazing chicken tenders with an absolute killer sauce, but that's about it. I like their sweet tea, but the sides are no bueno in my book.

Raising Canes

Louisiana-Based

The popular Louisiana-based fast-food chain, known for its chicken fingers, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, and Cane's Sauce, is opening its first location in Washington in Vancouver at 12601 Southeast 2nd Circle, just off Mill Plain Boulevard. This location will feature both indoor dining and a drive-thru, opening on July 16.

Grand Opening

To celebrate the grand opening, Raising Cane's will host a party where the first 100 customers purchasing a "Box Combo" will receive another "Box Combo" for free on their next visit. The restaurant's hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.