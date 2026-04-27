The Adams County Sheriff's Office now says a 19-year-old driver is facing 3 serious felony charges. WE HAVE Updated information from ACSO, see below story.

3 Teenage Girls Die in Sunday Afternoon Crash

Adams County Deputies were called to the 2000 block of West Branch Road, just southeast of Othello, for the incident, apparently involving at least two vehicles.

When Deputies arrived, they found there were three tennage girls in one vehicle, they died in the accident. No specifics of what happened have yet been released, and the victims' names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Later Reports Indicate Charges Filed

The ACSO says based on the investigation so far, 3 counts of Vehicular Homicde have been filed against the operator of a separate vehicle. 19-year-old Presiliano Perez-Pineda of Othello, he was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail in Ritzville.

No Official account of what occurred has been released, the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE---Monday Afternoon, ACSO provided more details in shocking crash

When Adams County Deputies arrived at the crash scene, they found the three teen girls who died had been ejected from their vehicle, it was found in an irrigation canal.

Based on evidence from a variety of sources, including some area cameras, a white Mercedes sedan hit the victim's vehicle at a high rate of speed, and the driver of that car, Perez-Pineda of Othello who was arrested, had fled the scene. He will also have a Domestic Violence charge added, due to a previous interaction with one of the female victims.