(The Center Square) – Protests in several West Coast cities grew violent Saturday night into Sunday morning, with multiple arrests being made.

In Portland, Ore., violent protesters threw fireworks, smoke grenades and rocks at federal law enforcement officers and forcibly entered a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, authorities said. At least three people were arrested.

"The arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech," the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. "Individuals who engaged in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution."

In Los Angeles, protesters threw glass bottles, rocks and other objects at law enforcement officers, LA Police said, leading to a dispersal order.

"People in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects. Less lethal has been approved," LAPD said on X. "Less lethal may cause discomfort and pain. It is advised that all persons leave the area," another alert read.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on X that rioters would be prosecuted.

"Violence and intimidation against federal law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," DHS said in the tweet. "These violent rioters are fighting against LAW and ORDER."

In Seattle, video posted to social media showed similar scenes, with masked rioters starting fires, blocking roadways and throwing objects at officers.

The late-night mayhem occurred after largely peaceful protests occurred throughout the country earlier in the day during what organizers dubbed "No Kings Day" in protest of President Donald Trump's policies.

The anti-Trump protests were held nationwide as a counter to the military parade in Washington D.C. celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary.