Agility, an Oregon-based company, has been working on and refining what are called work robots, or machines that are similar size to humans, and reportedly now can perform many of the manual labor tasks the same as humans.

New Robot Now Cleared to Work Alongside Humans Without Safety Hazards

Agility Robotics is located in Salem Oregon, and for a number of years have been working on their Agility warehouse work robot series. These humanoid robots are designed to work in warehouses and other similar environments.

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Amazon actually uses Agility models in a number of warehouses, as they continue to pursue their goal of having manual jobs performed by robots at an 80 percent labor rate by 2032.

Agility Robotics Website--Agility 5 robot Agility Robotics Website--Agility 5 robot

Now, The Latest Robot is Cleared as "Safe" With Humans

According to the company and Geekwire, the term is "cooperatively safe" when it comes to working alongside humans. The new Agility 5 model carries a series of sensors that allow it to steer around, avoid or stop when it senses a human or other moving obstacle. It also has a separate safety controller when it gets too close.

The robot is also capable of lifting 50 lbs. and reportedly can work for up to 20 hours, and it's grippers, or 'hands,' can be swapped out with different styles for different jobs.

The Previous Model Has Already Logged over 65,000 hours of Work

The Agility 4 model has already been used in numerous venues, including Amazon warehouses. Agility says they have $300 million in multi-year orders for the Digit 5.

No word if it will take your lunch from the fridge, though.