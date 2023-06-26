Officer Involved Shooting Investigated in Adams County

ACSO google street view ACSO google street view loading...

Few details have been released about the incident

Officer-involved shooting investigated

Per standard procedures, an officer-involved shooting from Sunday afternoon, June 25th, is being investigated outside of the involved agency.

The Grant County Sheriff's Department has released information that the Central Basin Investigative Team, or CBIT, will look over an Adams County Deputy involved shooting.

Very few details have been released, but the GCSO says around 2:30 PM during a law enforcement response, a person was shot. It happened near the intersection of State Route 26 and Kulm Road, about four miles west of the intersection of SR 26 and Highway 395 in Adams County. The location is just north of Hatton, and a number of miles south of Lind.

The GCSO says the investigative team includes officers from Ellensburg, Moses Lake, and Ephrata Police, WSP, and other law enforcement agencies. No word on the condition of the person who was shot.

According to some information released Monday afternoon from the ACSO, Deputies were assisting Othello PD with a wanted suspect investigation inside the city limits, and word came the suspect or person of interest was at or near the location of the shooting.

More information is expected to be released soon.