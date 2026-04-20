It's been several years in the making, and the ribbon cutting was Friday April 17th.

The new Columbia Valley Center for Recovery Will be Operational Soon

A few years ago, when Trios Hospital moved the birthing unit to Southridge, in 2022, the old Auburn St. downtown campus became 'expendable.'

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A variety of solutions were proposed for the facility, including a medical clinic and medical offices. But at the insistence and guidance from Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, who is not seeking re-election, the recovery center was born.

For years, he led the effort to establish a comprehensive mental health crisis, drug treatment and counseling center, representing area LE agencies. They all said the region lacked adequate mental health and crisis facilities. Too few services, especially in emergencies.

Besides Immediate Crisis Relief, It will have Many Services

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office:

"The process to transfer the individual will take less than ten minutes allowing our deputies to quickly return to patrol. Sheriff Raymond has been advocating for this facility for many years as a way to get our fellow citizens into proper treatment and services prior to committing crimes or creating harm to themselves."

The center, which will employ 144 workers, will offer walk-in counseling, drug and addiction rehab services and counseling, numerous other related services in addition to the crisis help.

Officials say the center will be fully operational by May 1st.