Kadlec Now Offering Revolutionary Heart-Stroke Prevention Procedure

The device was first approved by the FDA in 2015, but really began to be utilized heavily in 2019. Now, the latest version of the heart treatment is being offered at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The Watchman Could Eliminiate the Need for Blood Thinners for Some Patients

The device is about the size of a quarter, and is used to prevent 'stagnant' blood from pooling in a portion of the heart, creating a high stroke risk for those with irregular heartbeats.

You've probably heard of "a-fib," which is short for atrial fibrillation. The upper chamber of the heart beats irregularly or what some say is in a "chaotic" manner, often leading to strokes, blood clots and heart failure.

The Watchman is a quarter-sized mesh device that is inserted into the lower atrial appendage, a small pouch where blood can pool up in a-fib patients, creating greater ris of clots. These clots often travel to the brain, causing strokes.

The Watchman prevents the blood from entering into and pooling up in the pouch, reducing clot risk. Doctors and Kadlec Officials said it does NOT cure afib, but can greatly reduce risk.

It's also been used for people who do not respond well to blood thinners. Blood thinners are prescribed to many patients to prevent clots.

Dr. Abelazim Hasim, pictured in our story with the device, who is an interventional cadiologist at Kadlec says people in our area have had to travel to Seattle or Spokane to have this procedure done, now they can have it done here at Kadlec.

The device is implanted in a remarkable way. It's fed up through the main artery to the heart starting in the groin area using a catheter, and attached with very minimal disruption.