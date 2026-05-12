The Bureau of Land Management is the Federal agency that manages land across 12 western states and Alaska, including WA and OR. It's separate from the WA State Department of Natural Resources.

New Fire Restrictions Coming to WA and OR This Week (May 14)

16.1 million acres of the 245 million managed by the BLM are in WA and Oregon, and this week new fire restrictons have been posted. They're due to forecasted dry conditions, and more predictions of a hot dry summer.

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Between the US Forest Service, BLM and other agencies, there's over 920 campground and recreation areas in WA and OR. The Army Corps of Engineers and the National Park Service also oversee some.

This week, BLM released the following restrictions on all BLM land, due to dry conditions.

"Starting May 14, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns."

Most people agree it's not the smartest thing to do in the wilderness to play with sky lanterns (which have a candle in them to provide lift) or tracer target shooting. Bullets that ricochet can cause sparks that trigger fires, tracer ammo can as well. Same for fireworks.

Officials Predicting a Very Dry Summer Season

BLM Officials say 2026 could equal or exceed the dryest summer season on record, or at least in a number of years.

Violations of these rules, if the person is identified, can result in fines up to $100,000 and jail time, especially if their actions lead to any wildfire activity.