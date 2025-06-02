National Mexican Restaurant Chain Abruptly Closes Richland Location

The chain has 91 locations scattered across 17 western US States.

Popular Mexican restaurant closes Richland location.

The only public notice was on their Facebook page. Costa Vida has a lot of locations in Idaho, CA, Colorado, Arizona, Colorado and a lot in Utah. Tri-Cities is the only location they have in WA, and none in Oregon.

They also have four in western Canada.

Costa Vida abruptly closed their Richland location at 3015 Duportail, with a sign on the door. According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, the sign said we have "closed permanently," and it asked customers to visit their other locations.

The TCAJOB said inquiries to corporate officials had not brought an immediate response. Costa Vida locations remain open in Kennewick near the intersection of 27th and South Union, and in Pasco at 6627 Burden Boulevard.

