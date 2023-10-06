Multiple Bomb Threats Reported Against Ritzville, Colfax, High Schools

Search for bomb at Lind Ritzville HS (ACSO) Search for bomb at Lind Ritzville HS (ACSO) loading...

The Adams County Sheriff's Office, Ritzville Police, and other agencies spent several hours Thursday searching Lind-Ritzville HS after a threat of a bomb was sent.

Email sent to high school

Thursday, The ACSO was joined by the Ritzville Fire Department, the Police Department, and bomb detection squads from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, and began to search Lind-Ritzville High School.

According to the ACSO and Ritzville Police, an email was sent to LRHS claiming there was a bomb left at the school.

Due to a closer distance, two K-9 Bomb Detection Units were sent from the Air Force Base at the sound edge of Spokane to sweep the school.

No trace of any explosive devices was found. Authorities from Fairchild AFB say similar email threats were recently sent to Davenport HS, which is west of Spokane, Colfax and Palouse High schools, and several others in the Spokane Valley area.

The investigation continues. Despite the threat, the HS Junior Varsity Football game was still played, it was delayed one hour from 4 to 5 PM.