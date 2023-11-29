Multi-Million-Dollar Accused Spokane Fraudster Captured in Florida

A man wanted for alleged fraud worth millions of dollars and eluded Federal authorities for nearly four years is in custody.

William Oldham Mize, 61, was originally charged by Federal officials for a series of fraudulent activities between September, 2013 and April, 2018. Officials at the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA in Spokane said he allegedly orchestrated dozens of fake car accidents, falls and other fake incidents.

His activities resulted in at least $6 million dollars worth of fake claims that were paid. Mize appeared for his initial court appearance on January 19th, 2019. He posted a $750K bail, surrendered his passport, agreed to restrict his travels to only WA and Nevada and other conditions.

However, he failed to show up for subsequent court appearances, and had been a Federal most wanted for the last 3 years. Federal officials said Mize utilized at least 17 different aliases or fake identities, and traveled to numerous states.

Mize caught by US Marshals in Florida

According to the US Attorney's Office in Spokane:

"On November 28, 2023, the U.S. Marshals apprehended Mize in Jacksonville, Florida, based on a lead that Mize was using an alias to sell a boat in the Jacksonville area. Mize was then located and arrested at a marina in central Florida."

The boat is pictured below.

He will be extradited to WA state shortly.