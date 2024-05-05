Moses Lake Officer Shot, Suspect Injured During Domestic Incident at Motel

The Grant County Sheriff's Office will take over the case.

Moses Lake Police Officer hit by bullet during DV call Saturday night

Around 8:20 PM, Moses Lake PD responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Motel 6. During the response there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police.

A MLPD Officer was hit by a bullet, the suspect was also injured. The Officer underwent surgery and is recovering, the suspect treated at Samaritan Hospital and released to Police.

The GCSO will be taking over the investigation, and they identified the suspectas 37-year-old Zachary Allen Stockton. According to the GCSO:

"The investigation of this officer-involved shooting is being handled by the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT), an independent investigation team consisting of detectives from agencies within Grant, Adams and Kittitas Counties. No detectives from the Moses Lake Police Department will participate in the investigation, per state law."

No other details have been released yet.