Missing Man Found by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies

Fortunately for family and friends, the man has been located.

BCSO calls off search for missing man

The Benton County Sheriff's Office had been searching for this man, identified as Mark Hinkle, between Monday and Tuesday.

Originally, the BCSO had issued this bulletin:

"Benton County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Marc Hinkle to check his welfare. We and family are concerned about his safety and mental well-being. Marc was last seen driving a White 2010 Chevy Traverse with WA license plate BYK9728. Marc was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and glasses."

However, very late Tuesday night, the BCSO announced Hinkle HAD been located and the search was called off.

The BCSO and other agencies wanted to thank the public for all the leads and tips that were utilized in the search.