Meth, Fntanyl, Pot Seized in Ephrata Motel Drug Raid

Grant County Deputies, Ephrata Police, and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) swept in on the Rodeway Inn in Ephrata early Thursday morning. That is the location, but the hotel is no longer in operation, there are some units being used as rentals.

Suspect caught with a plethora of drugs

46-year-old Eric Applegate was in Room 214 when officers served the warrants and searched the premises.

They found an ounce of meth, Fentanyl pills, and 8 ounces of marijunana--all packaged and ready for sale.

The officers also found two scales and numerous plastic baggies which are also signs of drug activity.

According to the GCSO:

"investigation of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and a school zone enhancement since the motel is within 1,000 feet of a designated bus stop."