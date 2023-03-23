Man ‘Talked’ Off I-82 Overpass Ledge Near Zillah

YCSO (Townsquare Media KIT Radio) YCSO (Townsquare Media KIT Radio) loading...

The Yakima County Sheriff's Department reports a man who was sitting on the ledge of the Exit 52 overpass on I-82 was successfully talked down on Wednesday.

The man was previously contacted related to a domestic violence incident

Information from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office indicates about 4: 06 PM they were dispatched to the Exit, which is at Zillah, off I-82.

A man, whose identity was not released, was seen sitting on the ledge of the overpass, with traffic speeding below him

The YCSO says he was previously contacted related to the DV incident in Zillah but did not offer further information.

The YCSO says the man appeared to be intoxicated and likely suffering from a mental health issue.

Utilizing resources from various law enforcement and EMS groups in the region, they were able to convince the man to surrender after about 40 minutes. He was detained, according to the YCSO, without any incident.

No word if any charges were filed related to the Domestic Violence situation.

During the incident, traffic was diverted around the exit.