Pasco Man Jailed For Stealing a Full Cattle Truck, Then Demanding Ransom For It&#8217;s Return

Pasco Man Jailed For Stealing a Full Cattle Truck, Then Demanding Ransom For It’s Return

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A bizarre incident now has a Pasco man facing multiple charges.

  The Suspect Forced a Semi-Truck Off the Road, Then Stole It's Load of Cattle

Franklin County Law Enforcement had a strange day May 27th.  According to court documents, a 46-year-old Pasco man was driving north on Highway 395 around 9:30 AM when he abruptly drove across the median and began pursuing a semi-truck heading south, hauling a load of cattle.

The suspect, identified as Clemente G. Esquivel, pulled his F-150 in front of the semi, eventually forcing it to slow down, and pull off the road. The startled driver later said he didn't want the cattle to be injured, which is why he didn't try any evasive maneuvers.

   Sources Say the Semi Driver Was in a Panic, Fearful of Crashing

  Esquivel confronted the driver, who had pulled onto Eltopia West Road, a location near the Booker Auction facility by Eltopia.  The driver got out, then tried to re-enter the semi, but Esquivel blocked his path.  He then drove off in the semi.

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Apparently he then made a short video and sent it to the 'victim' demanding $20K in exchange for the return of the load of cattle.

A short time later, as the semi driver was talking with Law Enforcement, Esquivel returned to the scene and spoke with the investigators. Apparently Esquivel's wife is the owner of the truck, and it had been used in the past to transport cattle and other products, but authorities don't know what set off this apparently useage dispute.

    Suspect is Facing Multiple Charges.

Esquivel is facing First Degree Theft, Second Degree Extortion, and Reckless Driving Charges, he was released on $10,000 bond.  The investigation continues...Moo!

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Categories: Business, Tri-Cities News

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