Speed, Impairment Likely Led to Fatal Franklin County Rollover Crash

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says speed and impairment were likely part of the crash.

19-year-old man dies in rollover crash

Early Saturday morning, FCSO Deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Taylor Flats and Birch Road north of Pasco, about a single-car rollover crash. The location was nearly 12 miles north of town.

When Officers and EMS arrived, they found an unresponsive male lying near the crash site. He was identified as 19-year-old Rene Ramos-Campos. Despite lifesaving measures he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe excessive speed and impairment were involved, it appeared Campos lost control of his car, and rolled at least once.

Officials did not say if he was wearing a seat belt, but the FCSO issued a reminder to drivers to slow down, avoid drinking and driving and to wear safety restraints.

The investigation continues.