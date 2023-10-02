Man Dies in Motorcycle Ejection Crash Near Soap Lake

Area of fatal crash near Quincy (google maps) Area of fatal crash near Quincy (google maps) loading...

The investigation continues into a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The crash occurred about a mile southwest of Soap Lake

Around 6:45 PM Grant County Deputies were dispatched to an accident on Frey Road Northwest, not far from the intersection with Road 17.7 NW, about a mile away from Quincy.

Christopher B. Mittlestadt, 48, of Quincy, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson at high speed when he lost control and was ejected from the bike during the crash.

The GCSO says he died at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a helmet.