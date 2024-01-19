Last Meeting on Proposed HH Hills Wind Farm Coming Jan. 24th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For over three years, there has been a battle raging over a massive proposed wind farm project that would wind its way for nearly 50 miles along the spine of the Horse Heaven Hills south of Finley and Kennewick. Now, the 'final' committee meeting is coming. Citizens have a chance to sign a petition against the project.

EFSEC set to send draft proposal to Governor

The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) is slated to meet January 24th, Wednesday, and they are expected to sign their draft recommendation and send it to Governor Inslee. They can recommend it, say no, or delay it.

Growing opposition has faced the project, much it from the local area group TC Cares. They have a petition that interested residents can sign, it will be submitted to EFSEC and sent to Governor Inslee.

The company behind the effort, Scout Energy of Colorado, wants to install hundreds of massive wind turbines along the spine of the Horse Heaven Hills.

Get our free mobile app

A lof of area residents oppose the project, including local officials and even the Benton PUD has been 'wary' and not warm to it. Numerous studies conducted by TC Cares and other groups show the environmental and visual effects it would have on the entire Tri-Cities area, including significant effects on property values.

The petition can be found by clicking here.