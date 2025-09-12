KSD Looking Into Educator Comment After Charlie Kirk Murder

The Kennewick School District has sent a Parent Square message to families in the Chinook Middle School district, concerning a comment made by an educator on social media following the assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk.

A KSD message told parents they were "aware" of the situation

A few hours after the news was confirmed that Kirk had died from a gunshot wound to his neck while at a Turning Point event in Utah, the comment was posted online, and immediately drew reactions from people on Facebook, including some Chinook parents.

We have, for reasons of fairness in reporting at this stage, not included the name or personal information of the poster. The post was a reported quote from Mark Twain that read:

"I have never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure"--Mark Twain." Below is a screenshot of the parent notification and then the post,. via Facebook:

The person who posted did not make any direct threat or other comment concerning Krik, but those who reported it said the timing made it clear what they were insinuating.

A significant number of persons reported the comment to KSD, or alerted school board members. KSD sent the message to parents, which read in part:

"We are aware of concerns regarding a recent social media post made by a staff member at Chinook Middle School. We take reports very seriously and are reviewing the situation thoroughly. Our District has clear policies and procedures in place to address allegations of staff misconduct and we are committed to ensuring they are followed..."

There have been dozens, if not hundreds, of reports across the country about various educators, college staff members, professional sports workers, even a Toledo Ohio fire department official, who have been fired or are under investigation for controversial social media posts about Kirk's murder.

As of this writing, no other official information has been released by KSD.