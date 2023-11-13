Kennewick Threat Suspect Finally Corralled Sunday Afternoon

Kennewick Police finally corralled a threatening trespasser Sunday afternoon.

The suspect refused to leave the area and threatened police.

KPD didn't say what time if occurred but it was Sunday afternoon. The man circled in this KPD photo was contacted by Officers after receiving a report he was trespassing in the 200 block of Vista Way in Kennewick.

Authorities didn't say which businesses he was banned from, but the man, identified as Robert Grigsby, had a long sharpened stick with him. He threatened to assault the responding officers.

After negotiating with him for about 50 minutes, he was finally subdued with what police said were less-than-lethal munitions and a K-9.

He was taken without further resistance to the Benton County Jail. The Benton County Sheriff's Department assisted during the incident. He was charged with several misdemeanors.