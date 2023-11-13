Kennewick Threat Suspect Finally Corralled Sunday Afternoon

Kennewick Threat Suspect Finally Corralled Sunday Afternoon

Threat suspect (circled in red) (KPD)

Kennewick Police finally corralled a threatening trespasser Sunday afternoon.

The suspect refused to leave the area and threatened police.

KPD didn't say what time if occurred but it was Sunday afternoon. The man circled in this KPD photo was contacted by Officers after receiving a report he was trespassing in the 200 block of Vista Way in Kennewick.

 

area of threat (Google maps)
loading...

Authorities didn't say which businesses he was banned from, but the man, identified as Robert Grigsby, had a long sharpened stick with him. He threatened to assault the responding officers.

After negotiating with him for about 50 minutes, he was finally subdued with what police said were less-than-lethal munitions and a K-9.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken without further resistance to the Benton County Jail. The Benton County Sheriff's Department assisted during the incident.  He was charged with several misdemeanors.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Filed Under: suspect, kennewick police, k-9, trespassing
Categories: Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA