Kennewick Mayor McKay Abruptly Resigns on Election Night

Little detailed explanation was given in his resignation letter.

Kennewick Mayor Bill McKay resigns

The Kennewick City Public Relations and Government Affairs Director Evelyn Lusignan released the letter from Mayor Bill McKay Tuesday evening.

It was dated November 7th and read as follows:

"November 7, 2023 Marie, Council & Staff, As of today, I am resigning from my position as Mayor and as a member of City Council. It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Kennewick, but am looking forward to spending more time with family and seeing the world. Wish you all the best. Sincerely, Bill McKay.'

No other details accompanied the letter. McKay was first elected to the Council at Large Position in 2018, and then Mayor in 2022.

Kennewick utilizes a Council-Manager form of government, whereby the 7 council members appoint one of them to serve as Mayor. McKay still had a year left on his term. The Mayor Pro-Tem will fill the position, then in January it's likely the Council see to replace the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

The city will also announce to the public the procedures and qualifications for seeking the council position until the next election.